Sport Minister reads out condolence letter from Nursultan Nazarbayev

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly read out the telegram of condolences to the parents of Denis Ten from President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear Yuri Alexandrovich and Oksana Alekseyevna, dear compatriots, not only Kazakhstan but the whole world is mourning today together with us," the Minister began his speech.

In the letter, the Head of state expressed his condolences to the family of Merited Master of Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Denis Ten.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Denis Yurievich Ten, a famous Kazakhstani athlete, a bronze medalist of the 2014 Winter Olympics. Please accept my condolences on this irreparable loss. He greatly contributed to the formation and development of the national figure skating school, the promotion of Kazakhstan's sport at the highest level. His outstanding achievements glorified our country and helped popularize sport among youth.

Denis was not only a prominent athlete, whose talent was recognized and revered in many countries of the world, but also a man of marked individuality, a true patriot of Kazakhstan.

We will always cherish the memory of Denis Yurievich Ten in our hearts," the telegram reads.

It is to be recalled that the tragic accident happened on July 19 in Almaty when Denis Ten was attacked and stabbed by two men who tried to steal mirrors from his car. As a result of the stab wound in the thigh Denis lost 3 liters of blood. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital where physicians were fighting for his life. He remained in critical condition and was clinging to his life for almost three hours.



