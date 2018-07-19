Sport Minister says he's praying for Denis Ten to stay alive

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, says he is shocked by the tragedy which happened to Kazakhstani figure skater Denis Ten in Almaty today, Kazinform reports.

"We've just received horrific news from Almaty. Figure skater Denis Ten is in intensive care unit. As a result of the stabbed wound he has lost three liters of blood. Right now physicians of the local hospital are fighting for his life," Minister Mukhamediuly posted on Facebook.



"This is a huge tragedy. It is unthinkable. It just doesn't make sense. We are all praying for Denis and praying for him to stay alive," he added.



Recall that Denis Ten was attacked and wounded by two unknown men at 3:00 p.m. in Almaty today. The athlete is clinging to his life at a local hospital.