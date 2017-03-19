Sport Minister to Golovkin: We are proud of your victory!

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly has extended his congratulations to Gennady Golovkin on his hard-won victory in a fight with American Daniel Jacobs, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

"Dear Gennady! I would like to congratulate you on your smashing victory and the fact that you retained all your middleweight titles. We are proud of your victory! In the clean fight with the worthy competitor you demonstrated your strong will and once again showed the world what Kazakhstan is capable of," the minister's telegram reads.



Minister Mukhamediuly noted that it was a great present to many Kazakhstani fans and boxing admirers on the eve of Nauryz holiday.



Recall that Gennady Golovkin extended his winning streak to 37 wins after stunning Jacobs in the 12-round fight at Madison Square Garden in NYC.