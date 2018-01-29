Sport Minister to lead Kazakhstan's delegation in PyeongChang

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly will lead Kazakhstan's delegation at the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea next month, Kazinform reports.

Vice Minister Saken Mussaibekov is also expected to represent Kazakhstan in PyeongChang, the ministry said. Mukhamediuly and Mussaibekov will be the only dignitaries from Kazakhstan at the upcoming Olympics.



Earlier Kazinform reported that 26 leader-level officials from 21 countries will visit South Korea for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics with reference to Yonhap.



President Moon Jae-in plans to host a reception for the foreign dignitaries on the opening day of the Olympics, and hold separate one-on-one meetings with 14 of them.



The leader-level foreign dignitaries include U.S. Vice President Mike Pence; Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe; Han Zheng, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China; German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier; Slovenian President Borut Pahor; U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres; Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg; Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte; Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia; Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila; Governor General of Canada Julie Payette; Swiss President Alain Berset; Polish President Andrzej Duda; and Slovakian President Andrej Kiska.

They also include Liechtenstein's Prime Minister Adrian Hasler; Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite; Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid; Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis; Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri; Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik; and Monaco's Prince Albert II.



The PyeongChang Winter Olympics will run in South Korea from 9 to 25 February. 46 Kazakhstani athletes have earned Olympics licenses across 9 sports so far. Kazakh speed skater Abzal Azhgaliyev will be the flag bearer at the PyeongChang opening ceremony.