EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:22, 28 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Sporting events of the day. October 28, preview

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The postponed match of the 24th round of the football championships of Kazakhstan between Astana and Atyrau will be held at Astana Arena today, October 28. The game starts at 6 pm, Astana time, Vesti.kz informs.

    Besides, Astana's Barys will host St. Petersburg's SKA within the regular championships of the KHL. This game will take place at the new 12,000-seat arena in Astana. The beggining is at 7:30 pm. KazSport channel will broadcast the game live.

    Tags:
    Astana Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!