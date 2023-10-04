Sports fans sing ‘Atameken’ song to support Kazakhstani athletes at Asian Games

Sport fans from around the world sang ‘Atameken’ song at the 19th Asian Games underway in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform reports.

It was the Ministry of Tourism and Sports that shared the video with singing guests of the Asian Games. The guests from other countries recited/sang verses from Yeskendir Khassangaliyev song ‘Atameken’ to show support to Kazakhstani athletes.

Currently, Kazakhstan is ranked 13th with a total of 47 medals, including 5 gold, 10 silver and 32 bronze medals.