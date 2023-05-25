Sports festival for kids with special needs to take place in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Children Paralympic Games 2023 for kids with special needs will be held in Kazakhstan this year, Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Cabinet’s meeting, Minister Oralov announced a host of events are to take place across the country to popularize healthy lifestyle and sport among children.

The inclusive sports festival Children Paralympic Games 2023 for kids with special needs aged 6-15 from all corners of Kazakhstan is one of them.

According to Oralov, this year the ministry initiated a brand-new Qazaqstan Jastar Fest Sports and Youth Festival. Well-known athletes will promote healthy lifestyle and sport by sharing motivating videos on social media as part of the #Sports summer challenge.

‘I choose sport!’ countrywide challenge is expected to kick off on June 23 dated to the 25th anniversary of the Kazakh capital and the International Olympic Day.