EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:05, 17 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Sports Illustrated names Abel Sanchez as Trainer of the Year

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFOM - Abel Sanchez, the man behind Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin's rise in the middleweight division has been given the title of the 2015 Trainer of the Year by Sports Illustrated magazine, Sports.kz reports.

    Sanchez elbowed aside other worthy contenders such as Canelo Alvarez's trainer Eddie Reynoso, Tyson Fury's trainer Peter Fury, Floyd Mayweather's trainer Mayweather Sr, and Scott Quigg's trainer Joe Gallagher. Sanchez was praised by Sports Illustrated for leading Golovkin to his stardom and making him one of the best boxers in the world.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing World News Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!