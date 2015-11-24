Sports Illustrated put Golovkin second on P4P list

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World champion in the middleweight division Gennady Golovkin occupies the second place in the P4P rankings by Sports Illustrated, Vesti.kz reports.

"The era of terror of Golovkin continued last month when he topped David Lemieux. Golovkin's got it all: footwork, skill, power, speed. The only thing he needs is opponents of the top level that would agree to fight him. There is a hope that Saul Alvarez will agree to fight Golovkin in 2016. If this fight does not happen at least in May he definitely needs to defend his title against Tureano Johnson early in 2016 to stay active," the famous sports magazine writes.

The first place in the rankings is occupied by undefeated Nicaraguan boxer Roman Gonzalez. Russian Sergei Kovalev is third on the list.