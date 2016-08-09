Sports journalist from Kazakhstan received AIPS award in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Well-known sports journalist, writer, former competing athlete, trainer Nesip Zhunusbayev received a special AIPS award in Rio de Janeiro, Kazinform correspondent Kunsultan Otarbai informs.

The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) handed over the awards to sports journalists from different countries, who covered ten and more Olympic Games within the Olympic Games in Rio. Kazakhstani Nesip Zhunusbayev, who's been to ten Olympic Games already, was awarded as well.

After the ceremony Nesip Zhunusbayev shared his thoughts in an interview to Kazakhstani journalists.

"This is a great honor for sports journalists. The AIPS awards sports journalists for the second time already. The first time was in London. Now it's Rio within the Olympic Games. It means for use the same as winning the gold for athletes," N. Zhunusbayev said.

According to hi, he is the first Kazakhstani journalist to be awarded this prize.



