Sports Minister congratulates Galysheva, Kazakhstan on Olympic bronze

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has officially congratulated Yulia Galysheva on winning the bronze medal in moguls at the PyeongChang Olympics 2018, Kazinform reports.

"I congratulate you on the bronze medal of the 23rd Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang. This is a long-awaited medal which has been earned after years of hard work. Your performance delighted all admirers of this sport and demonstrated your excellence. May you continue on the path of bright sports achievements. The people of Kazakhstan are proud of you. I wish you happiness, good health and good luck," Minister Mukhamediuly wrote in a congratulatory message.



He also took to Facebook to extend his congratulations to all Kazakhstani on the first Olympic medal in PyeongChang.



Yulia Galysheva grabbed moguls bronze with a score of 77.40. Perrine Laffont of France captured gold. Canadian Justine Dufour-Lapointe settled for silver.



This is the first Olympic medal for Kazakhstan in moguls.