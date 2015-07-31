Sports minister Mutko names two candidates to coach Russian national team

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Manager of CSKA Moscow football club Leonid Slutsky and Alexander Borodyuk, a former coach of the Russian national team, are the main candidates to take over the national squad, Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Friday, Kazinform refers to TASS.

"Slutsky, Borodyuk, that's obvious," Mutko said. "We'll decide by Monday. I'd like the coach to be free [from club work]. The one who would take the team to the Euro Cup and whom we will believe in."

Slutsky, 44, has managed CSKA Moscow since October, 2009. His contract with the football club expires next summer.

Borodyuk, 52, coached the national team from 2002 and the youth team from 2005. He also worked as an assistant to the national team's head coach until 2012.