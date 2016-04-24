Sports Minister praises Golovkin for setting example to younger generation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Mr. Arystan Mukhamediuly was one of the first to congratulate Gennady Golovkin on his confident victory over IBF mandatory challenger Dominic Wade.

"Please allow me to congratulate you on your 35th win! You are the pride of our country. Your name has become the national brand of Kazakhstan and the example of patriotism. Kazakhstan raises a new generation of boxers who look up to you. Hundreds of millions of boxing fans wait impatiently for your spectacular fights. On behalf of all Kazakhstani athletes and my own behalf I would like to congratulate you on your triumph and wish you good health, success and new victories!" Minister Mukhamediuly's congratulatory message reads.

Recall that WBA, IBO, WBC (Interim) and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (35-0, 32 KOs) devastated American Dominic Wade in two rounds at The Forum in Inglewood, California this morning.