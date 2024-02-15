Sports Minister unhappy with number of Kazakhstan’s Olympic licenses

Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev admitted Kazakhstan had earned few Olympic licenses ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“It’s hard to talk about the expectations [of the upcoming Olympics], because at this point the only expectations we have are associated with the Olympic licenses. Unfortunately, there are only 19 licenses in eight sports. For instance, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics we had 30 licenses in 15 sports,” Minister Marzhikpayev said on the sidelines of the meeting of the ministry’s board.

However, according to Yermek Marzhikpayev, there is still hope to improve that situation.

The minister expressed hope Kazakhstani athletes will be able to earn more Olympic berths as 70 qualification tournaments are ahead.

He added that Kazakhstan’s national team is usually represented by 100-110 athletes at the Olympic Games.