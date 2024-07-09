Sports Minister’s report to President Tokayev details preparations for 2024 Paris Olympics

Ermek Marzhikpaev, the Minister of Sports and Tourism, reported to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on the preparations for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard the minister’s report detailing the preparations for the 33rd Summer Olympics in Paris and results of Kazakhstani athletes’ participation in the qualification events.

According to Minister Marzhikpaev, Kazakhstan has booked 92 berths in 25 sports for the upcoming Paris Olympics. 80 athletes are expected to represent Kazakhstan in Paris.

Ermek Marzhikpaev also reported on the pre-Olympics training camps of national teams and measures taken to support Kazakhstani athletes.

The Head of State, in turn, noted that the athletes shoulder great responsibility by participating in the Olympic Games, adding that the national team should become an example of high moral values, endurance and professionalism.