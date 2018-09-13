Sports school awarded status of boarding school

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM The Zhalantos Bakhadur Kyzylorda regional specialized sports school is given a status of the boarding school and college. Students will study there physical culture and sport basics, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kyzylorda region governor Krymbek Kusherbayev got familiarized with the work of the educational establishment and congratulated the staff on the beginning of the new academic year.



The school for gifted children was opened in the region in 2001. It boasts of its graduates who won the titles of the champions of Asia, of the world and Olympic winners, namely bronze winner of the Olympic Games Alexander Zaichikov, participant of the Olympic Games, silver winner of the World Championship Almas Oteshev, three-time champion of the Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championship Daulet Niyazbekov, champion of the Youth Olympic Games, 1st Kazakhstan's Judo World Champion Bauyrzhan Zhauyntayev, etc.



In October this year the students are expected to take part in the III Summer Youth Olympiad in Buenos-Aires. They will vie for top honors in rowing and canoeing and try their strength in weightlifting.