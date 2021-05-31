Sports school students bicycle race took place in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Sports school students took part in a mass bicycle race in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the website of the city’s administration.

The event took place ahead of the Children’s Day as well as on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence. It brought together around 200 athletes.

The race’s participants competed in the 3km distance.

To wrapp up the event valuable gifts were affled off among the participants.

The race took place with all quarantine measures in place.