Sports TV channel in Kazakh may be launched in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Presidential Professional Sports Club "Astana" together with the UK's Eurasian Broadcasting Enterprise Limited will create and promote national television sports content, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Eurasian Broadcasting Enterprise Limited owns Setanta Sport Eurasia and Setanta Sport Eurasia Plus broadcasting in Kazakhstan.



The sides reached the agreement on cooperation within the framework of the memorandum officially signed at the Kazakh Embassy in London. In accordance with the agreement, the sides reiterate their commitment to promote sports events involving the clubs which are part of the Presidential Professional Sports Club "Astana" through Setanta Sport Eurasia and Setanta Sport Eurasia Plus TV channels.



That means that viewers in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Estonia will see sports events and achievements of PPSC "Astana" clubs live. The sides also agreed to make exclusive interviews, news and analytical TV shows within the framework of their cooperation.



The first jointly developed TV show is expected to be released by EBEL in September 2018.



The sides also looked into the possibility of launching a sports TV channel in Kazakh as part of the Setanta Sport network. PPSC "Astana" is ready to attract Kazakhstani sports journalists to help develop this project.