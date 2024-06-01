Spotlight on Kazakhstan's youth: celebrating International Children's Day with stories of exceptional talent and global recognition

Kazakhstan honors and recognizes the youth of the country on June 1st, which is International Children's Day. In honor of this unique day, Kazinform News Agency correspondent highlights the outstanding accomplishments of a number of exceptional kids who have helped Kazakhstan gain recognition throughout the world. These young stars have made their mark on the international scene, showcasing the enormous potential and talent emerging from Kazakhstan. From Sofi Manasyan's captivating performances to Danelia Tulesheva's musical triumphs, Aminka Vitaminka's digital influence, Ilyas Tokhtarkhan's mathematical brilliance, and Dinmukhamed Mailibay's astronomical aspirations.

Since early childhood, Sofi Manasyan has been performing on stage. By the age of 15, she had already received a role in the Disney series “The Secret Society of Mr. Benedict”, and also became a laureate and prize-winner of international creative competitions in the US, Italy, Russia and Kazakhstan. Sofi starred in the popular Nickelodeon show Lip Sync Battle Shorties, performed a dance routine in Austria's Minute of Fame, and co-hosted the Los Angeles Clippers' anniversary game. She also gained widespread fame from her participation in the theater and circus show of Murat Muturganov. Sofi's charisma, energy and charm delight many, and her army of fans is growing. Sophie's interests also change: dancer, singer, actress - she was clearly born for the stage. Her name has already been included in the national book “50 names of the future of Kazakhstan.” Now Sofi lives in the US, improves her skills, participates in filming and makes funny videos.

Danelia Tulesheva was born on July 18, 2006 in the capital of Kazakhstan. The success of the young artist at the first competition was the first step on the path to the heights that she managed to conquer. In 2015, she became a participant in the Children's New Wave, where she received the audience award. Subsequently, Danelia’s songs began to be heard more and more often at various competitions. Over the course of several years, she won many awards: first place in the vocal show “The Voice. Children'' (2017), Grand Prix of the international festival "Hope of Europe" (2017), state award of the Kazakhstani competition "People's Favorite" (2017), "BraVo" award (2018), as well as 6th place in the "Junior Eurovision" competition "(2018). Her rendition of “Stone Cold'' gained particular fame, with over 62 million views on YouTube. In 2019, Danelia was welcomed by America: she shone at the “The World's Best” competition, the jury members of which were amazed by her talent.

Amina Malgazhdar, better known as Aminka Vitaminka, is one of the most successful Kazakh bloggers. She gained wide popularity in 2016 thanks to a viral video about how to take a tablet from her sister. Today, Amina continues to develop her blog, star in films and hone her skills as an event host. She was nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in the category "Best Kazakhstan Influencer". With 1 million Instagram followers, a gold YouTube button, film roles and the title of blogger of the year, Amina Malgazhdar has collected all the attributes of a successful blogger in three years. Her artistry and humor have made her vines popular, most of which are based on real situations from her life. The video also features Amina's younger sisters: Adiya and Aruzhan.

As a 3rd grade student Ilyas Tokhtarkhan studied and was a teaching assistant at the International School of Mental Arithmetic (UCMAS), studied at Pythagoras and the STEP Computer Academy. Ilyas is an excellent student and winner of the Kodu Cup 2016 championship in the Space Explorer category. He is also the winner of the republican competition in mental arithmetic and was awarded a personal certificate from the Moscow City Pedagogical University. In 2015, he won the gold cup and world champion title in the Grand level category at the World Mental Arithmetic Competition in India. Ten-year-old Ilyas amazed the jury of the Russian program “Amazing People” by performing complex mathematical operations in his head at incredible speed.

A schoolboy from Almaty, Dinmukhamed Mailibay, won a competition to study at an astronomy school at NASA at the age of 16. After going through a serious selection process, including an interview with an active American astronaut, the young Kazakhstani received a place at the United Space School summer school at NASA in the US. A total of 55 participants from 23 countries were selected. Dinmuhamed will take part in the group developing the flight and exploration of Mars, representing Kazakhstan on the international stage.