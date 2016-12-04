Spotlight: Turkey's status in SCO may be upgraded: analysts

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Troubled by strained relations with its Western allies, Turkey is renewing efforts to knit closer ties with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), an attempt which may well bear fruit this time, analysts believe.

"The chances for Turkey to be upgraded to the observer status in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization seem to be stronger now than they were several months ago," observed Yasar Yakis, a former Turkish foreign minister.

Turkey has been a dialogue partner to the organization since June 2012.

The debate on the SCO flared up lately in Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again expressed the country's aspiration to further ties with the SCO, saying "Why shouldn't Turkey be in the Shanghai Five?"

He argued on his way back from Uzbekistan two weeks ago that the European Union had never wished Turkey well, adding that Turkey could act comfortably if it were a SCO member.

The SCO's founding countries -- China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan -- were referred to as the Shanghai Five until Uzbekistan joined the club in 2001.

"Turkey may get observer status. In fact, full membership is not out of the question," remarked Alev Kilic, director of the Ankara-based Center for Eurasian Studies (AVIM).



