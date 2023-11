ALMATY. KAZINFORM The southern capital of Kazakhstan shines brightly in the spring.

Spring in Almaty was beautiful at all times. This year the weather brought some surprises in the form of cold snaps, torrential rains causing flooding, and even snow on the last day of April.

It looks like in May things gradually return to normal. Sun is shining and nature is coming to life again.

Kazinform brings your pictures of spring Almaty.