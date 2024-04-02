Spring flood preparation: N. Kazakhstan protects major roads

North Kazakhstan branch of JSC Kazavtozhol, national road management operator, is getting ready for the spring flood by bringing inert materials to the flood prone roads, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the company, the inert materials are laid on the 768th kilometer of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway, near Toksan village; on the 190th kilometer of Kokshetau-Ruzayevka highway; and on the 32nd kilometer of Roschinskoye-Korneyevka-Timiryazevo highway, near Novouzinka village.

225 people and 124 specialized vehicles, including dump trucks, motor graders, loaders, tractors, and bulldozers were put on high alert. More than 3,000 cubic meters of inert materials and 58,000 sandbags have been prepared.

The length of republican automobile roads in the North Kazakhstan region is 1,970 kilometers, with 26 bridges and overpasses, and 607 pipe culverts along them.