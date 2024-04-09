Spring flood: Vice PM Zhumangarin visits worst-hit Uil district of Aktobe region

Vice Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin has met with the residents of Uil district of Aktobe region, worst-hit by the spring flood, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Flood waters poured over 340 residential buildings. Another 49 houses remain flooded.

Zhumangarin inspected the condition of evacuation shelters and talked to the local population. The citizens expressed their concern about the mechanism of compensation for damaged housing, fair assessment of the damages, the opportunity to build their own housing or to receive monetary compensation. The Vice Prime Minister promised to discuss these issues at the level of the Government.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Residents of Yekpetal and Zhanabas villages, fully destroyed by the floods, said they are ready to move to the regional center of Uil if houses are built for them.

Serik Zhumangarin tasked local governor Askar Kazybaev to discuss the details and possibilities of relocation with the citizens.

The Vice Prime Minister also surveyed the bridge across the river Uil damaged by the floodwaters and discussed the beginning of recovery works with the Kazakhstan Road Research Institute.