Spring heatwave will grip Kazakhstan on April 20-22, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

Occasional rains will batter the mountainous districts of the country’s south and southeast, while dust storms will sweep through the west and south.

Air temperature will rise as high as 25-32 degrees Celsius in the west and south, 20-28 degrees in the central part, and 17-25 degrees in the east of Kazakhstan.