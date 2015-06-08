Spring sowing campaign concluded in south regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The spring sowing campaign has concluded in south regions of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan informs.

The agricultural crop is expected to be sown on the territory of 21.5 mln ha, which is 71 thousand ha more than in 2014.

18.5 mln ha will be sown in spring. 15.2 mln ha will be used for sowing grain crop, 2.2 mln ha - for oil-bearing crop, 3.7 mln ha - for fodder crop and 414 thousand hectares were allocated for melon-field and potatoes.

The spring sowing of grain crop is completed for 96% as of June 8. The oil-bearing crop sowing campaign is completed for 93%.

Northern, centers and western regions of the country did not have an opportunity to finish the campaign because of heavy precipitation in May. However, the spring sowing campaign will be finished in the country in the nearest couple of days.