EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:48, 03 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Spring to come late to Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Met Office has issued a spring weather forecast for Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "According to the long-term forecast, the spring in Kazakhstan is expected to be late in most of the country. The timely arrival of spring is expected only in the western and southern regions of the country, but cold spells are likely to return on some days," Kazhydromet Weather Service told Kazinform.

    The average monthly air temperature near the climate normal is expected in the northern half of the country. In western and southern Kazakhstan, it will be 1 degree C above normal.

    In March, almost entire Kazakhstan will see much precipitation. Only the western half of the country will see precipitation around and below normal.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!