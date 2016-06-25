Spurs' €14m offer for striker Vincent Janssen rejected by Alkmaar

LONDON. KAZINFORM The 22-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season, finishing as the Dutch league's top scorer and forcing his way into the Holland squad. He was developed as a youth player by Feyenoord but they did not offer him a contract and AZ signed him for €400,000 from Almere City. He has three years to run on his current deal.

It is understood that Tottenham proposed to spread the transfer-fee payments over a three-year period, which Alkmaar were not happy about. The club's technical director, Max Huiberts, said: "The difference between the offer and the asking price is too big. I hear a lot of rumours but nobody else has made an offer."

Pochettino wants to add depth and quality to his squad, ahead of their qualification for the Champions League group phase and he has alreadycompleted an £11m deal for the midfielder, Victor Wanyama, from his previous club Southampton.



