EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:25, 01 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Spurs, Frankfurt, Lisbon, Marseille chase UCL dream on frantic final day

    None
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Heading into the last group games, the Champions League dream is still alive for all four teams in Group D – Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon, Olympique Marseille, and Tottenham Hotspur.

    As Frankfurt travel to Lisbon and Marseille host Tottenham on Tuesday, all four sides could go through to the last 16, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Spurs are top of the group with eight points and a draw will be enough for them to squeeze into the next round.

    Marseille may be last in the group, but they have six points in the bag, meaning a win will see them qualify.

    Frankfurt and Lisbon, currently tied on seven points, will both be gunning for a victory.

    The hosts will be backing themselves for a repeat of the September clash that they clinched 3-0.

    The final Group D games will kick off at 2000GMT at Lisbon’s Estadio Jose Alvalade and the Stade de Marseille.

    Fixtures:

    Tuesday

    1745 GMT - Porto vs Atletico Madrid

    1745 GMT - Bayer Leverkusen vs Club Brugge

    2000 GMT - Liverpool vs Napoli

    2000 GMT - Rangers vs Ajax

    2000 GMT - Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan

    2000 GMT - Viktoria Plzen FK vs Barcelona

    2000 GMT - Sporting Lisbon vs Eintracht Frankfurt

    2000 GMT - Olympique Marseille vs Tottenham

    Wednesday

    1745 GMT - Real Madrid vs Celtic

    1745 GMT - Shakhtar Donetsk vs Leipzig

    2000 GMT - Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb

    2000 GMT - AC Milan vs Salzburg

    2000 GMT - Manchester City vs Sevilla

    2000 GMT - Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund

    2000 GMT - Juventus vs Paris Saint-Germain

    2000 GMT - Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica


    Photo: aa.com.tr





    Tags:
    Sport Football World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!