Squall, hail, rain in store for Kazakhstan on July 10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to a southern cyclone the greater part of the country is to see the unstable weather conditions bringing thunderstorms. The country’s north, northwest, and center are to brace for heavy rain. Only the far north is to enjoy the weather with no precipitation, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet, the country is to brace in places for squall, hail, high wind, which will bring dust tides to the southern and western parts.

Local wind at 15-28mps bringing dust tides are predicted for Kyzylorda, Zhambyl regions as well as Turkestan region in the morning and afternoon. Occasional squall is in store for Kyzylorda region at night and in the morning.

Akmola region is to see 15-25mps wind in most areas as well as hail and squall locally.

Hail and 15-28mps wind are to hit in places Almaty and Kostanay regions.

Wind is to reach locally 15-20mps in Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions as well as in Atyrau region at night and North Kazakhstan region at daytime. Mangistau region is to expect in places dust storm during the day; Aktobe region is to brace for occasional fog at night and in the morning.

Occasional hail, squall, and 15-25mps wind are in store in Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Heatwave is to hit Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions, and south of Zhambyl region during the day.

High fire hazard is to persist in most parts of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl regions, in places in Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda regions, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Almaty regions.