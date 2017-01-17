Square of suitcases and illusions will appear in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Center of Urban Planning of Astanagenplan LLP has told about the projects of "Square of Suitcases" and "Square of Illusions" in Astana.

"Square of Suitcases"





It will be located in Sary Arka district at Birzhan Sal Str. "The Square of Suitcases will be a good place for a walk with children, active sports, concerts, any activity on the central platform surrounded with the pavilion on a platform. We have big expectations from this project. The most important task is to start the process of rehabilitation of the area", - says the message published by the Center in social networks.





The project is a part of the large program of the akimat on creation of 50 new public places in the city, including arrangement of 14 squares, parks and embankments, bicycle tracks and other amenities.

Management of Natural Resources and Environmental Management of the City of Astana will be engaged in implementation of the project.

Square of Illusions project





The square will be located in Sary-Arka district, at the crossing of Respublika Ave. and Dukenuly Str. The total area is 2,759 hectares.





"The basic principle during development of the square is preservation of the natural landscape. The square will consist of functional zones:

- walking paths and barrier-free environment for handicapped groups;

- playground, platform for active recreation which has a convenient and safe design with rises and descents for roller-skating and skateboarding

- platforms for 3D drawings;

- places for quiet leisure;

- platform for trade.



