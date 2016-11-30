Squares of illusions, selfie zones to be unveiled in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A number of squares are to be constructed in the Kazakh capital city Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Astana Architecture and Urban Development Department, the project of development of public spaces in Astana city has already been presented and approved by akim (mayor) of Astana city Asset Issekeshev.



"We are planning to make the project a reality in 2017 (...) The idea behind the project is to integrate technology and nature at these squares," chief specialist of the department Aslan Kaliyev told Kazinform correspondent.



The new squares will mainly be located in Almaty and Saryarka districts of the capital city.



There are plans to build a maths square, a stone garden, a square of illusions "Aldar" as well as a musical square. It is expected that an agricultural square with specific equipment and sculptures will appear in Astana as well.



Developers of the project want a creative square, a builders' square, a cosmonautics square, an eastern square, and a square of Kazakh national games to appear on the map of the city. An interactive zone for exchange of messages with Wi-Fi access is in the plans as well.



70 stations for selfie zones may be installed in the Kazakh capital.