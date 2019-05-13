Sri Lanka imposes nationwide curfew following violent clashes

COLOMBO. KAZINFORM A nationwide curfew was imposed across Sri Lanka late Monday, as violent clashes erupted in the North Western Province followed by clashes in Gampaha, in the outskirts of capital Colombo, police said, Xinhua reports.

The curfew was imposed from 9:00 p.m. local time (1530 GMT) and would be lifted at 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday (2230 GMT Monday).

Earlier on Monday, violent clashes erupted in several towns in the Kurunegala District in northwestern Sri Lanka when angry mobs took to the streets and destroyed shops, houses and mosques.

A curfew was imposed immediately in the region and security had been heightened across the district.

Later, mobs also damaged shops and houses in Gampaha with security forces rushing in to restore normalcy.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in a statement urged citizens to remain calm and not be swayed by false information.