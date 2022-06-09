EN
    20:41, 09 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Sri Lanka lifts face mask mandate

    COLOMBO. KAZINFORM - Sri Lankan Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella said on Thursday that wearing face masks in public places is no longer a mandatory with effect from Friday, Xinhua reports.

    The minister said, however, it is advisable for those suffering from respiratory diseases to keep wearing a face mask.

    Those who want to continue wearing the masks can do so, the minister said.

    Sri Lanka attempted to lift face mask mandate in mid-April subject to conditions, but it was reversed due to large public gatherings taking place in the country at the time.


