20:41, 09 June 2022 | GMT +6
Sri Lanka lifts face mask mandate
COLOMBO. KAZINFORM - Sri Lankan Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella said on Thursday that wearing face masks in public places is no longer a mandatory with effect from Friday, Xinhua reports.
The minister said, however, it is advisable for those suffering from respiratory diseases to keep wearing a face mask.
Those who want to continue wearing the masks can do so, the minister said.
Sri Lanka attempted to lift face mask mandate in mid-April subject to conditions, but it was reversed due to large public gatherings taking place in the country at the time.