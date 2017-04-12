St. Pete attack: death toll rises to 15

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM The death toll from the attack on St. Petersburg metro rose to 15 after one of the victims died in hospital, according to Interfax.

It is reported that the man died today in the Military Medical Academy clinic.

On 3 April 2017, a suicede terrorist attack took place on the Saint Petersburg Metro between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations. Seven people (including the bomber) were initially reported to have died, eight more died later from injuries bringing the total number to 15. At least 45 pepople were injured in the attack. The attacker was named as Akbarzhon Jalilov, a Russian citizen born in Kyrgyzstan.