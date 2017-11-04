EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:31, 04 November 2017 | GMT +6

    St. Pierre hands Barys an overtime win

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Barys beat Podolsk Vityaz and moved to within two points of Eastern Conference leader Ak Bars thanks to Martin St. Pierre's overtime goal.

    St. Pierre converted Nigel Dawes' pass in the third minute of the extras, giving Barys a victory and extending his team-mate's productive sequence to eight games - 10 goals and five assists.

    That snapped a 2-2 tie in regulation. Roman Starchenko and Alexei Semyonov traded first-period goals before St. Pierre teed up Kevin Dallman for a power play marker in the 28th minute. That lead lasted until the final stanza when Jaakko Rissanen hauled Vityaz level with 10 minutes to play.

    Kontinental Hockey League Barys 3 - Vityaz 2 OT (1-1, 1-0, 0-1, 1-0)

    Goals:

    1-0 - 06:32 Starchenko (Gurkov). Equal strength
    1-1 - 10:43 Semyonov (Rendulic, Rissanen). Power play
    2-1 - 27:14 Dallman (St. Pierre, Vey). Power play
    2-2 - 49:28 Rissanen (Rendulic).Equal strength
    3-1 - 62:52 St. Pierre (Dawes) Equal strength

    Tags:
    Sport Hockey Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!