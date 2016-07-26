Stabbing spree in Japan leaves at least 19 dead, dozens injured

TOKYO. KAZINFORM A knife-wielding man went on a stabbing rampage at a residential care facility for the disabled in Kanagawa Prefecture west of Tokyo early Tuesday, killing at least 19 people and injuring 26 others, 20 of them seriously, police and firefighters said.

Kanagawa prefectural police arrested Satoshi Uematsu, 26, who drove to the Tsukui Police Station and turned himself around 3 a.m. Tuesday, saying "I did it."

"It's better that the disabled disappear," the police quoted him as saying, Kyodo reported.