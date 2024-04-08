EN
    Stable coronavirus situation observed in Almaty city

    COVID-19
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The situation with the coronavirus infection remains stable in Almaty as the city has seen two cases in the past week, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of the city, from January to April 8, 270 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Almaty. Of these, 30 have been recorded in children under 14, six in teenagers and 234 among adults.

    Coronavirus cases by age: children under one year old – 21 cases, children under 14 – 30, teenagers and young adults aged 15-19 – 12, adults aged 20-39 – 102, adults at the age from 40 to 59 – 44, and adults over 60 – 82.

