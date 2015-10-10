Staggering new death toll makes Hajj stampede deadliest in history

MECCA. KAZINFORM - The number of people killed in the crush and stampede at last month's Hajj in Saudi Arabia makes it the deadliest accident ever at the annual pilgrimage, according to new tally by the Associated Press.

The AP says the death toll is at least 1,470 people. That figure is 701 higher than Saudi Arabia's official tally of 769 killed and 934 injured in the September 24 disaster in Mina, a few miles from the holy city of Mecca. Saudi officials, however, previously have said their tally remains accurate, although an investigation into the causes of the tragedy is ongoing. The kingdom last updated their numbers on September 26. The AP figure comes from statements and officials' comments from 19 of the more than 180 countries that sent citizens to the five-day annual pilgrimage. Authorities have said the crush and stampede occurred when two waves of pilgrims converged on a narrow road, causing hundreds of people to suffocate or be trampled to death. Iran says it had 465 pilgrims killed, while Egypt lost 165 and Indonesia 120. Others include India with 101, Nigeria with 99, Pakistan with 93, Mali with 70, Bangladesh with 63, Senegal with 54, Benin with 51, Cameroon with 42, Ethiopia with 31, Sudan with 30, Morocco with 27, Algeria with 25, Ghana with 12, Chad with 11, Kenya with eight and Turkey with three. Hundreds more remain missing, according to these countries. Until last month, the deadliest-ever incident at the annual Hajj happened in 1990, when a stampede killed 1,426 people. The event attracts more than 2 million pilgrims a year. Despite the deadly disaster, experts say Saudi Arabia will never give up control of the Hajj to an independent body - as has been called for by Iran, the kingdom's top rival in the region, Sputniknews.com reports. Photo: © AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed