'Staggering number' of workers exposed to climate change-related hazards: UN labor agency

A "staggering number" of workers worldwide are exposed to climate change-related hazards in the workplace, and the numbers will likely worsen, a new International Labor Organization report said on Monday, Anadolu reports.

"And we know now that more than 70% of our workers are exposed to excessive heat, or at least excessive heat at one point in their working lives," Manal Azzi, the organization's occupational health and safety specialist, said at a UN news conference.

"That's 2.4 billion workers globally…And there's an apparent increase. If we look at the past two decades, we see a 35% increase," Azzi added.

She cited cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancer, and mental health illnesses like depression, irritability, and other issues related to the exposures that workers are facing.

“Workers are often forgotten when we’re talking about climate change and the health impacts are very severe from death, to millions of sick people because of hazards exacerbated by climate change, but also millions living with chronic diseases," Aziz said.

Many of these workers lose their lives following such exposures when they succumb to fatal diseases, according to the report.

The report said that as climate change hazards evolve and intensify, it may be necessary to reevaluate existing legislation or create new regulations and guidance to ensure that workers are adequately protected.

"Occupational safety and health considerations should be mainstreamed into climate-related policies, and climate concerns should be integrated into OSH (occupational safety and health) practice," it added.