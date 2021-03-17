EN
    17:10, 17 March 2021

    Stamp honoring 30th Anniversary of Kazakhstan Independence issued in Estonia

    TALLINN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Embassy in Estonia and Eesti post postal operation of Estonia initiated issuing the commemorative postage stamps dated to the 30th Anniversary of Kazakhstan Independence, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    It is the part of the series of commemorative stamps released earlier to celebrate the 175th anniversary of Kazakh poet and enlightener Abai Kunanbaiuly and 1150th anniversary of philosopher Au Nasr Al Farabi.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence Diplomacy
