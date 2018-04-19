Stamp to mark BelTA's 100th anniversary dedicated in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The first-day-of-issue dedication ceremony for the stamp to mark the 100th anniversary of the Belarusian Telegraph Agency BelTA took place in Minsk on 19 April, BelTA has learned.

BelTA Director General Irina Akulovich, Director General of the Belpochta mail service Vladimir Matusevich, Deputy Information Minister Pavel Lyogky, First Deputy Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Viktor Guminsky, Director General of the Russian TASS news agency Sergei Mikhailov.

The Communications and Informatization Ministry is releasing the postage stamp sheet "100 years of the Belarusian Telegraph Agency BelTA". The sheet has been printed by the A.T. Nepogodin Bobruisk Integrated Typography. The project has been prepared in cooperation with the Belarusian Telegraph Agency BelTA. The basis of the sheet and special post mark are the logos for BelTA's 100th anniversary. The circulation is 12,000.

The stamp dedication was officiated by Belarus' Deputy Information Minister Pavel Lyogky, First Deputy Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Viktor Guminsky, BelTA Director General Irina Akulovich, Director General of the Russian TASS news agency Sergei Mikhailov, Director General of the Belpochta mail service Vladimir Matusevich.

According to Deputy Information Minister Pavel Lyogky, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency BelTA has a a big past with an even bigger future. "We sincerely hope that the agency will not only retain its positions as the country's leading information resource but will significantly strengthen them. Life does not stand still. New technologies are emerging. New people are coming. We see that the agency is following the most up-to-date trends," he said.



The Belarusian Telegraph Agency BelTA is Belarus' largest news agency and the most respected source of up-to-the-minute news about Belarus' supreme authorities. BelTA was founded on 23 December 1918. For a long time the news agency worked in tight cooperation with the Telegraph Agency of the Soviet Union (TASS). In 1991, BelTA became the official news agency of the sovereign Republic of Belarus. BelTA delivers news in real time. The news is available on the proprietary website in Belarusian, Russian, English, German, Spanish and Chinese, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.