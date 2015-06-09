Stamps dedicated to presidents of Kazakhstan and UAE presented in Dubai

ABU-DHABI. KAZINFORM - A meeting of president of "Kazpost" JSC of Kazakhstan Bagdat Musin with director of "Emirates Post" of the UAE Abdullah Mohammad Al Ashram took place in Dubai.

Postal operator of the UAE and Kazakhstan made a decision on joint issuance of postage stamps dedicated to the presidents of Kazakhstan and the UAE.

During the meeting, an official presentation of presidential stamps and signing of bilateral memorandum was held.

Besides, heads of postal operators of Kazakhstan and the UAE discussed the ways of development of bilateral cooperation.