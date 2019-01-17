Stanimir Stoilov leaves Kazakhstan national team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Football Federation and Stanimir Stoilov, Head Coach of the national team of the country, terminated the labor contract by mutual consent of the parties, SPORTINFORM cites KFF.

"Bulgarian specialist Stanimir Stoilov took over the leadership over the Kazakhstan National Team in March 2018. Under his leadership, our team played three friendly matches and participated in a new tournament, the UEFA Nations League, and underwent rejuvenation by attracting several players from the youth team," the federation's statement said.

SPORTINFORM previously reported that Stanimir Stoilov will quit his post at the Kazakhstan National Football Team and start heading FC Ordabasy.