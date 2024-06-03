Stanislav Cherchesov named head coach of Kazakhstan national football team

Russian Stanislav Cherchesov has been unveiled as the head coach of the Kazakhstan national football team, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Former footballer Stanislav Cherchesov played for FC Spartak Vladikavkaz, FC Spartak Moscow, FC Lokomotiv Moscow and Dynamo Dresden.

As a coach, Cherchesov worked with FC Spartak Moscow, FC Zhemchuzhina-Sochi, FC Akhmat Grozny, FC Amkar Perm and FC Dynamo Moscow. He also headed the Warsaw-based football club Legia Warsaw, Russian national team and Ferencvárosi TC.

Under Cherchesov’s management, the Russia national team reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.