Starbucks to open two coffee-houses in Almaty in 2016

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Two coffee houses of the famous Starbucks coffee company will be opened in Almaty in early 2016.

"We are happy to open our coffee-houses in Kazakhstan. It is high time for Starbucks to be a part of Almaty's retail market. We are extremely glad to have such an opportunity to bring an unrepeatable style of Starbucks to your city," an official statement reads. The first coffee-houses will be located in premium class shopping malls - Mega Alma-Ata and Mega Park. As per the statement, the interior and design of the coffee houses will include the peculiarities of local culture and art. There are 22,000 Starbucks coffee houses around the world.