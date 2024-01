Starchenko, Mikhailis, Kudryavtsev lead Barys past Avtomobilist, 4-2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Barys has ended its nine-game losing streak defeating Yekaterinburg Avtomobilist on the road, 4-2, SPORTINFORM reports.

It should be noted that it's the national team's players Roman Starchenko, Nikita Mikhailis and Sergey Kudryavtsev that powered Barys to the long-awaited victory.

Barys - Avtomobilist 4-2 (0-1, 1-2, 1-1)

Goals:

0-1 - Yevdokimov (Mikhailis, Sagadeyev), 08:17

0-2 - Mihailis, 27:37

1-2 - Vassilevsky (Khripunov, Gareyev), 33:58

1-3 - Starchenko (Dallman), 38:45

1-4 - Starchenko (Semyonov, Dawes), 46:56

2-4 - Torchenyuk (Gareyev, Vassilevsky), 58:36

Goalkeepers: Kovář (40:00 - Sokhatsky) - Kudryavtsev