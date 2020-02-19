Stars of Hungarian ballet in production of Manon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Masterpiece of XX century choreographic art – Kenneth MacMillan’s Manon, staged to the music by Jules Massenet, will be featured for the residents and guests of the capital on February 27 and 28 at Astana Opera. On the second day, Principals of the Hungarian National Ballet, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Aliya Tanykpayeva and Dmitry Timofeev, will perform the main parts of Manon and Des Grieux for the first time at the Astana Opera Grand Hall, the press service of Astana Opera informs.

Famous ballerina Aliya Tanykpayeva’s creative work is well known to the audience of Nur-Sultan: she has performed the main parts in the productions of Adam’s Giselle and Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake at the capital’s opera house. A graduate of the Seleznev Almaty Choreographic School is a laureate of the international ballet competitions in Perm and Luxembourg, and was repeatedly named the best ballet dancer of the year. She worked in the Opernhaus Zürich, Wiener Staatsoper, Imperial Russian Ballet and Abai Opera House. Aliya Tanykpayeva joined the company of the Hungarian National Ballet in 2012; she is the Etoile of the seasons 2013/14 and 2017/18. The Principal’s extensive repertoire includes ballets by famous 20th century choreographers, such as Kylián, Cranko, Neumeier, Ashton, Hynd, as well as numerous classical productions and works by contemporary choreographers.

The striking Principal of the Hungarian National Ballet, Dmitry Timofeev, is a laureate of the first prize of the international ballet competition in Zagreb, and a recipient of many prestigious prizes and awards. He graduated from the Vaganova Ballet Academy, and after that worked at the Croatian National Theatre, Israel Ballet. Since 2013, he became a part of the ballet company of the Hungarian State Opera House; he is the Etoile of the season 2018/19. He has performed the main parts in the ballets by the outstanding choreographers Balanchine, Inger, Kylián, Hynd, Lander, in classical choreographic works and productions by contemporary authors.

Astana Opera’s Principal Dancers will perform along with the guest soloists: on February 27, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Aigerim Beketayeva will perform the title role of Manon, Des Grieux – Olzhas Tarlanov, on both days, Arman Urazov and Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Anel Rustemova will present Lescaut and Lescaut’s Mistress. Ballet dancers: Zhanibek Imankulov (Monsieur GM), Ruslan Temirbekov (Elderly Gentleman), Olzhas Makhanbetaliyev (Gaoler), Assel Kenzhebekova (Madame) will portray the characters in the ballet. The Artistic Director of the Ballet Company is People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova.

Kenneth MacMillan created the original ballet production about the daring and willful beauty Manon for London’s Royal Opera House. The drama takes place at the end of the 18th century in Paris and New Orleans shortly before the French Revolution. World ballet stars such as Altynai Asylmuratova, Antoinette Sibley, Lynn Seymour, Natalia Makarova, Sylvie Guillem, Diana Vishneva and others brilliantly performed the title role.

Kenneth MacMillan created the libretto based on Abbé Prévost’s novel L’Histoire du Chevalier des Grieux et de Manon Lescaut. Orchestrated and Arranged by Martin Yates, Set and Costume Designer – Nicholas Georgiadis, Ballet Masters – Karl Burnett, Patricia Ruanne. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, Music Director and Conductor – Arman Urazgaliyev.