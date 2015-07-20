“Startup Bolashak” contest to be held in reality show format in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A contest of startup projects titled "Startup Bolashak" will be held in the format of a reality show on one of the TV channels in Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Board of "Bolashak" Association Kuandyk Bishimbayev informed at the CCS press conference.

"First of all, we will work with applicants for three-four months. We will choose 20 best projects at the first stage of the contest and then during the second phase 10 projects are expected to be left. Then we will choose 3 best projects. It will be broadcast on TV as a special project," K. Bishimbayev specified.

According to him, the reality show is planned to be launched in December 2015.

The prize fund of the contest is KZT 25 mln.