EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:02, 05 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Startup Genome CEO says Kazakhstan has potential in innovative technologies development

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Founder and CEO of Startup Genome Jean-Francois Gauthier says Kazakhstan has a huge potential for the development of innovative technologies, Kazinform reports. 

    Gauthier is in Astana these days to attend the Digital Bridge Forum. He told Kazinform correspondent Serik Sabekov on the sidelines of the forum that the goal of his visit is to help Kazakhstan develop its IT technologies sector and share his company's experience with Kazakhstani colleagues.

    Startup Genome CEO also pointed out that abundant engineering and information startups being developed in Kazakhstan today could help it prosper in the future.

    Tags:
    Astana Events Digital Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!