Startup Genome CEO says Kazakhstan has potential in innovative technologies development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Founder and CEO of Startup Genome Jean-Francois Gauthier says Kazakhstan has a huge potential for the development of innovative technologies, Kazinform reports.

Gauthier is in Astana these days to attend the Digital Bridge Forum. He told Kazinform correspondent Serik Sabekov on the sidelines of the forum that the goal of his visit is to help Kazakhstan develop its IT technologies sector and share his company's experience with Kazakhstani colleagues.



Startup Genome CEO also pointed out that abundant engineering and information startups being developed in Kazakhstan today could help it prosper in the future.