State and private partnership as investment raising tool discussed in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR.KAZINFORM. Additional guarantees for investors, covered by the Eurasian Economic Union Agreement, was the topic of the report delivered by Director of the Department of Entrepreneurship Development of the Eurasian Economic Commission Baurzhan Bekeshev, within the framework of the International Investment Forum YERTYS INVEST-2016 in Pavlodar, Kazakhstan on November 2, 2016.

Other than Baurzhan Bekeshev, also representatives of the Gomelskaya oblast, Byelorussia, and representatives of Kazakhtan's Ministry of National Economy and DAMU Enterpeneurship Fund as well as business and expert community took part in the session of the forum "State and Private Partnership as A New Way of Investment Raising in Economy".

According to Baurzhan Bekeshev, under budget restrictions the mechanism of state and private partnership, as the main tool of attraction of investments into the region's economy, becomes particularly significant. State and private partnership (SPP) can finance capital-intensive long-term projects. Bekeshev proposed that to finance joint projects having integration effect a wide range of Eurasian Development Bank support tools can be used. For small SPP projects subsidy and guarantee of Damu Fund can be used.

"At present the legislative and institutional framework and qualified specialists database in the sphere of SPP in EAEU are being created, however it is required to provide coordination of efforts on the supranational level. Therefore it was initiated by the Eurasian Economic Commission member states to direct its efforts consolidation of competencies of experts in this sphere within the Union countries", Baurzhan Bekeshev said.

The EAEC Department of Entrepreneurship Development monitors the process of formation of the legislative framework in SPP, and development and execution of plans of harmonization of the legal and methodology basis. For the issues related to development of SPP mechanisms within the Union an expert group was set up in the Advisory Entrepreneurship Committee under the EAEU Board. One of the main objectives of the group is to help authorized bodies of EAEU countries exchange their experience in solution of the problems arising in the process of state and private partnership projects.